It’s becoming increasingly difficult to find stocks to pick on these days. The obvious ones have already been decimated. In this new post-COVID, and post-Trump world, what will be the next driving force of the market? Who will be left on the sidelines?

Well, the purpose of the Bear of the Day is not to make fun of an individual company. Rather, it is to call attention to what’s happening in earnings estimates on Wall Street. Really, these are meant to inform, rather than tear down.

Take a look at what’s happening over at today’s Bear of the Day, Aramark (ARMK).Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Earnings have done a nose-dive for the current year, that’s what is making this stock a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Our Zacks Consensus Estimate has plummeted from 45 cents just ninety days ago to a 24-cent-loss today. Next year’s numbers have tumbled as well, off from $2.07 down to $1.80. That’s the bad news, but there is a silver lining to this cloud. Looking forward to next year, FY22, there is a forecast for serious reinflation of growth. While the current year contraction is forecast to come in at -41%, next year’s growth is slated for an eye-watering 847% earnings growth. That could lead some long-term investors to start to peck at this holding.

The Food – Miscellaneous industry currently ranks in the Bottom 24% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Investors looking for other names which are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank have a few names to inspect further. B&G Foods (BGS) is the only name in the industry which is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). A handful of stocks are Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stocks including Nomad Foods (NOMD).

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aramark (ARMK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.