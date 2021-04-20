Bear of the Day: 21Vianet (VNET)

The market is looking top-heavy right now. Stocks that have consistently pushed up to all-time highs look priced to perfection. Heading into a busy earnings season, that means that most stocks out there are in need of not just solid earnings reports, but great earnings reports. Today’s Bear of the Day, is a stock that has seen earnings estimate revisions coming in to the downside. That means, Wall Street has already lowered the bar. That could lead to some serious selling if the company fails to hit the mark.

Today’s Bear of the Day is Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) 21Vianet (VNET). 21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

The company is in the Internet – Services industry which ranks in the Bottom 30% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last 60 days, earnings estimates have been dropping like rocks. Three analysts have cut their estimates for the current year, while two have cut their numbers for next year. The bearish consensus has cut current year estimates from a 36-cent-loss to a -53-cent-loss. Next year’s number is down from a 7-cent profit to a disappointing 27-cent loss.

21Vianet Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

21Vianet Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 21Vianet Group, Inc. Quote

Investors looking for other names within the same industry have a few Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks to chose from. Three stocks in the industry currently enjoy this top rank. Those stocks are Etsy (ETSY), Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY) and Sohu.com (SOHU).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.