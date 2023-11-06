Bear Market Rally or Bull Market Resumption? (5 Clues)

In response to a more (perceived) “Dovish” Fed, stronger-than-anticipated earnings results, and no further geopolitical escalations, bulls have regained their mojo thus far in November. However, the big question on investors’ minds is, “Is the current rally a bear market rally, or is this a resumption of secular bull market that kicked off in late 2022?” Below are five clues that will help investors decipher whether the bullish price action is temporary or likely to be sustained:

Will Earnings Winners Hold Gaps?

Savvy investors understand that often, you can learn more by observing pullbacks than advances. Contained selling after a substantial price advance proves that investors are not in a rush to sell shares, and new buyers are enough to absorb profit-takers. One of the best ways to identify whether this most recent rally is real is to observe how winning stocks act after earnings gaps. That’s because the longer a stock goes without filling a gap, the less likely it is to fill the gap at all.

Post-earnings drift refers to the tendency of a stock to continue moving in the same direction as the initial price movement following an earnings announcement. When a company reports better-than-expected earnings results, the stock price often experiences an initial jump (gap). The post-earnings drift occurs when the stock moves upwards in the weeks following the gap. Monitor recent earnings winners like Pinterest ( PINS ), Netflix ( NFLX ), Roku ( ROKU ), and Arista Networks ( ANET ). If these stocks can hold their gaps in the coming days, momentum will likely kick in. Below is an example of Nvidia’s ( NVDA ) post-earnings drift in 2016:



Image Source: TradingView

Continued Stabilization in Small Caps and Banks

Stocks within the Russell 2000 Index ETF ( IWM ) stocks and Regional Banking ETF ( KRE ) have been weighing down equity markets because many were ill-prepared for the magnitude of interest rate hikes in 2023. Strength in non-tech areas if the market will help the general market carve a bottom. Last Thursday, we got some evidence – all 9 S&P sectors gained ground on Thursday. In a recent tweet, SentimenTraders’ Jason Goephert revealed that the Russell 2000 closed at a 52-week low, then surged to its best 4-day rally in at least 3 months for the 24th time. A year later, the small-cap index was higher 100% of the time, with a median return of 25.6%.



Image Source: SentimenTrader

Bullish Earnings Outlooks

Any investor who has been around long enough understands that Wall Street is a discounting device. In other words, the price of equities today reflects forward expectations. That’s good news for investors. In a recent earnings deep dive, my colleague Sheraz Mian pointed out, “Q3 earnings growth is on track to turn positive, which follows three back-to-back quarters of declines.” He continued, “The growth pace is expected to improve steadily in the coming quarters.”



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AI Investment Growth

Disruptive technologies and investment in those technologies drive bull markets.Tech giants likeAlphabet ( GOOGL ), Microsoft ( MSFT ) and Amazon ( AMZN ) are putting investment dollars to work in the AI space at a faster pace. The billions invested in AI will likely trickle down to other tech stocks to help propel the bull market forward.



Image Source: FT Research

High Time Frame Rotations

Amateur technical analysts conflate technical with being short-term in nature. However, the best technical signals come from higher time frames, such as the monthly chart. Currently, leading stocks like Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ) are triggering long-term technical signals by breaking out of monthly bull flags and clearing last month’s highs.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

The recent market rally, prompted by a more Dovish Federal Reserve and strong earnings, has left investors questioning whether it’s a bear market rally or a resumption of the bull market that began in late 2022. The clues in this article suggest the latter.





Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): ETF Research Reports

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE): ETF Research Reports

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.