There was nothing traditional about the state of investing in 2022. This year, investing was not limited simply to the stock market or the aftermath of entering a bear market. Investments covered additional territory, including the increasingly hot world of real estate and home renovations, investments with the safest returns, cities that could be poised for housing crises and much more.
We were there each day to cover every topic Americans need to know about fluctuations, changes and buzzworthy trends in the investment world. Here’s a look at GOBankingRates’ most-read investing stories of the year (so far).
- 10 Kitchen Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
- In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
- 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
- 9 Safe Investments With the Highest Returns
- How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
- Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment
- 40 Cities That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis
- Fastest Ways To Become Rich By Investing in the Stock Market
- 10 Best Growing Industries To Invest in for 2022
- 13 Ways To Invest That Don’t Involve the Stock Market
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Bear Market, Home Renovations and Our Most-Read Investing Stories of 2022
