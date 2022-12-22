Bear Market 2022: Here’s How Americans Say They Were Impacted Over the Last Year

As the year ends, the bear market continues to drag on. The current bear market was officially called on June 13, 2022, when the stock market closed more than 20% below its record high that occurred on Jan. 3, 2022. Now, investors are waiting for a bear-market bottom, which Morgan Stanley believes won’t occur until inflation reaches a viable peak and stocks possibly fall further.

If you ask investors their opinions on how the stock market has fared in 2022, the unanimous response will likely be “not very well.” According to Morgan Stanley, U.S. stocks are down about 19% and bonds declined 15% this year as well.

As we look toward a future that’s currently not so bright for the stock market, here’s a look back at how Americans say they were impacted by the bear market in 2022.

How Were Americans’ Stocks Impacted Over the Last Year?

GOBankingRates asked more than 1,000 Americans in our 2022 Year in Review Survey, “How did your stocks fare in the bear market of 2022?” More than half — approximately 52% — said they didn’t invest in the stock market. Of those who do invest, here’s how they replied.

Stock Performance Was About the Same

Of our 1,028 survey respondents, 21% said that their stocks performed about the same as the bear market in 2022. Keep in mind, however, that less than half of our respondents invest, so of the investors roughly 40% reported similar stock performance to the market as a whole.

When it came to the difference in how male investors versus female investors responded to the question, roughly 50% of men said their stocks performed about the same in the bear market, while approximately 35% of women reported that result.

Stocks Performed Worse Than the Market as a Whole

Some respondents’ stocks did not even fare this well. Approximately 35% of our investing respondents said their stocks performed worse than the market as a whole, with men just slightly outnumbering women.

Stocks Performed Better Than the Market as a Whole

Only about 15% of our respondents who invest said that their stocks performed better than the market as a whole, with men reporting that more than doubling women.

Are Americans Worrying About How Their Stocks Will Perform in 2023?

Of course they are — but not as much as other aspects of the economy. When asked what their top financial stressor was heading into the new year, only about 7% of our survey respondents said investments, of which 3.8% were women and approximately 11% were men.

In contrast, nearly 33% said inflation is their top financial stressor, 24% said living paycheck to paycheck, and 19% said debt.

