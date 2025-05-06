Bear of the Day: The Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk ( TTD ) is a $27 billion provider of a digital advertising platform that allows customers to dynamically and "programmatically" buy ad space across all mediums and channels, from targeted website pop-ups to real-time sports streaming events.



Through a self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV.



The "programmatic" part is how The Trade Desk allows ad buyers access to their pool of consumer data and create automatic campaigns to secure optimal ad space around the clock.



This was a company I had high hopes for a few years ago, calling them the "CME of Advertising" for their distributed model that threatened the "walled gardens" of Google and Facebook.



I always enjoyed the Jeff Green conference calls for his visionary takes on the future of content and dynamic advertising. From Wikipedia...



Jeffrey Terry Green is an American billionaire businessman, who co-founded AdECN, a demand-side advertising platform, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2007. Following two years at Microsoft, Green left to co-found buy-side digital advertising platform The Trade Desk, of which he is chairman and CEO.



Earnings on May 8: Low Expectations Are Primed for Any Positive Surprises from Team Green



This digital ad platform operator is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%. This consensus is down from $0.32 in the past two months.



And full-year 2025 EPS estimates have dropped over 10% in the same period.



Revenues are still expected to be strong at $574.27 million, up 16.9% from the year-ago quarter.



But the Zacks Rank focuses on EPS revisions to gauge the direction and magnitude of profit momentum.



To learn more about why TTD has a -9.45% Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction), see this article:



Earnings Preview: The Trade Desk (TTD) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.