Bear of the Day: Steven Madden (SHOO)

Steven Madden ( SHOO ) was down over 34% after their Q4 earnings report on February 26 compelled analysts to lower EPS estimates nearly 8%.



The Zacks Consensus fell from $2.53 to $2.33 for 2025. But this drop was on the heels of a 14% cut to EPS projections the month before from $2.95.



While revenue estimates remain robust, with the 2025 consensus calling for 18% growth to $2.7 billion, the earnings outlook could result in a -12.7% annual slump.



Tariff Tornado Touchdown



The above data points were as of Wednesday, before the Trump administration delivered their final tariff plan.



And with 46% tariffs on goods from Vietnam, where other footwear manufacturers Nike ( NKE ) and Deckers ( DECK ) have operations, what we're probably going to witness today is a big sell-off in apparel stocks across the board.



There will be bargains among these stocks, especially if new tariff agreements are negotiated.



But for now it's probably best to stay away from those in an earnings decline. The Zacks Rank will let you know.

