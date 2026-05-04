Bear of the Day: Qualcomm (QCOM)

Qualcomm (QCOM) delivered another quarterly report card last week telling the same old story: declining hand-set numbers and overall falling sales and profit.



Q2 FY 2026 (ends Sep) non-GAAP earnings of $2.65 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 by 3.1% but declined 7% year over year.



Non-GAAP revenues were $10.60 billion, falling 2% year over year and missing the consensus mark of $10.64 billion 0.2%.



Diversification remained the key positive, with record automotive sales and continued IoT momentum helping offset handset-related pressure tied to a challenging memory environment and cautious build behavior among certain OEMs.



Why the Zacks #5 Rank and Why the 15% Rally?



Since their December quarter report in early February, analysts have been busy lowering EPS estimates and this latest report card was no exception. The full-year consensus has dropped 10% now in the past three months, from $12.14 to $10.93.



FY 2027 EPS estimates (begins October) have been slashed over 13% from $12.75 to $11.03, with another nickel shaved since in the past week.



These dial downs by analysts are the sole reason for the Zacks #5 Rank.



For more on the fundamental business drivers and growth opportunities, see this article from last week...



Qualcomm Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates on Solid Auto, IoT Demand



But why did shares pop 15% the day after earnings?



It's a classic example of "looking through" soft current numbers to a high-growth future.



While total revenue fell 3% year-over-year and Q3 guidance came in below analyst expectations—investors aggressively pivoted to the "AI infrastructure" story for three primary reasons:



1. The "Leading Hyperscaler" Custom Silicon Win



The single biggest catalyst was CEO Cristiano Amon’s confirmation that Qualcomm has secured a "leading hyperscaler" (undisclosed, but likely Microsoft, Google, or Meta) for its custom data center silicon.



The Impact: This validates Qualcomm’s ability to compete in the data center market using its Oryon CPU cores.



Timeline: Initial shipments are scheduled for the December quarter, marking the first time Qualcomm will generate meaningful revenue from the "AI buildout" beyond the edge (handsets/PCs).



2. Automotive is the New Growth Engine



While the handset market remains stagnant (down 4% this quarter due to China inventory builds), the Automotive segment hit record revenue of $1.3 billion (up 38% YoY).



Qualcomm is now on track to exit 2026 with an annualized revenue run rate of over $6 billion for its Snapdragon Digital Chassis.



Investors are beginning to value QCOM as a diversified "auto-tech" play rather than just a smartphone chip supplier.



3. The "AI PC" and Agentic AI Roadmap



The market is increasingly optimistic about the Snapdragon X2 platform. Qualcomm claims its NPU (Neural Processing Unit) outperforms Intel’s latest "Panther Lake" chips by nearly 30% in on-device token generation.



Management’s commentary on "Agentic AI"—where AI agents run locally on PCs and smart glasses—suggests a higher-margin replacement cycle for hardware starting in late 2026.



Financial "Sugar High" and Shareholder Returns



There were two technical factors that fueled the buying frenzy:



The $20 Billion Buyback: Qualcomm authorized a massive new $20 billion share repurchase program, signaling confidence in its cash flow.



The EPS "Artifact": Headline earnings per share (EPS) surged 173% to $6.88. However, this was largely due to a $5.7 billion one-time tax benefit. While "low quality" earnings, the massive net income boost allowed for the aggressive buyback authorization.



Bottom line: I'm actually a big fan of Cristiano Amon and his efforts to turn QCOM into a key provider of intelligent systems at "the edge" for IoT, robotics, automotive and the billions of new "Physical-AI" devices that will need custom silicon solutions. I wrote about it here on my blog in January: Qualcomm Came to Play: 7 Product Releases at CES.

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QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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