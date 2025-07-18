Bear of the Day: PVH (PVH)

PVH Corp. PVH specializes in designing and marketing branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, intimate apparel, swim products, footwear, handbags, and related products worldwide.

Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the stock’s outlook, lowering their earnings expectations across the board and landing it into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



In addition, the company is in the Zacks Textile – Apparel industry, which is currently ranked in the bottom 9% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at the company.

PVH Shares Face Pressure

PVH shares have faced considerable pressure so far in 2025, down more than 30% and widely underperforming. Shares faced a plunge following the latest quarterly release, with sales up a modest 1.6% alongside a 6% decline in EPS.



Zac Coughlin, CFO, is aware of the recent struggles, stating –

“We drove solid first quarter results, which included low-single digit revenue growth and non-GAAP earnings per share above our guidance. We are navigating a highly dynamic and uncertain macroeconomic environment that is impacting our industry, our consumers, and our business results. We are reaffirming our revenue guidance for the year but are decreasing our outlook for profitability and earnings per share to reflect that backdrop and the current performance of our business. Our focus remains on taking proactive measures, including investing in cut-through marketing campaigns and delivering increasing cost efficiencies through execution of our Growth Driver 5 multi-year cost savings initiative, that will improve our trajectory in the second half.”

Below is a chart illustrating the company's sales on a quarterly basis.



Bottom Line

Slowing growth paints a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

PVH PVH is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

