Bear Of The Day: J. B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

J. B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as earnings estimates have tracked lower following a earnings miss in July. The company is one of the largest provider of transportation services. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers. The DCS segment includes private fleet conversion and final-mile delivery services. The ICS segment provides single-source logistics management for clients who intend to outsource their transportation activities. It offers flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, less-than-truckload, dry-van, and intermodal freight services. The FMS segment provides final-mile delivery services to customers through a nationwide network of cross-dock and other delivery system network locations. The JBT segment is responsible for full-load, dry-van freight that is transported via roads and highways. The company was founded by Johnnie Bryan Hunt, Sr. and Johnelle D. Hunt on August 10, 1961, and is headquartered in Lowell, AR.

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case of J. B. Hunt , I see seven straight misses of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The most recent quarter was a miss with the company posting $1.32 when the consensus was calling for $15.54. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn’t make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For JBHT I see annual estimates moving lower of late.

The current fiscal year consensus number moved lower from $6.53 to $5.73 over the last 60 days.

The next year has moved from $8.35 to $7.59 over the last 60 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a lot of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

