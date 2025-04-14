Bear of the Day: Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

Golden Entertainment GDEN owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino and branded tavern operations.

Specifically, it owns eight casinos and 71 gaming taverns in Nevada, operating over 5,500 slots, nearly 100 table games, and over 6,000 hotel rooms.

Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook, landing it into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



In addition, the company is in the Zacks Gaming industry, which is currently ranked in the bottom 39% of all Zacks industries.

Let’s take a closer look at the company.

GDEN Shares Struggle

GDEN shares have struggled to find their footing in 2025, down nearly 20% and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500. Shares took a dive following its recent set of quarterly results, which fell short of both our consensus EPS and sales estimates.



The company’s top line has been notably weak over recent periods, as shown in the chart below. Sales of $164 million throughout its latest period fell 30% year-over-year, following the prior period’s year-over-year sales decline of 37%.



Shares do yield a solid 4% annually, well above that of the S&P 500. But while the yield is enticing, it’s been propped up by poor share performance stemming from weak quarterly results. Investors should wait until positive earnings estimate revisions hit the tape, which would signal a notable change in sentiment overall.

Bottom Line

Negative earnings estimate revisions, resulting from soft quarterly results, paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

Golden Entertainment GDEN is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term

