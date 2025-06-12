Bear Of The Day: Ciena (CIEN)

Ciena (CIEN) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) after the company recently missed the mark on its earnings report. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

Description

Ciena Corp. is a network technology company, which engages in the provision of hardware, software, and services to network operators, as well as enabling enhanced network capacity, service delivery, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of converged packet optical and packet networking portfolios. The Platform Software and Services segment provides analytics, data, and planning tools to assist customers in managing its networking platforms products. The Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment enables customers to implement large-scale software and IT-led OSS transformations by transforming legacy networks into service ready networks. The Global Services segment offers a broad suite of value-added services. The company was founded by Patrick H. Nettles and Kevin Brian Kimberlin in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, MD.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case of Ciena (CIEN) I see the company has beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn’t make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For Ciena (CIEN) I see annual estimates moving lower of late.

The current fiscal year consensus number moved lower from $2.46 to $2.28 over the last 60 days.

The next year has moved from $3.36 to $3.30 over the last 60 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a lot of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.