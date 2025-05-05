Bear of the Day: Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

As U.S. markets work their way out of correction territory, consumer sentiment has still dropped significantly in recent months, and some Leisure and Recreation services companies may take the brunt of the hit.

One such company could be casino and resort operator Caesars Entertainment ( CZR ), with its stock having a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and landing the Bear of the Day.

Caesars Q1 Earnings Miss

Reporting its Q1 results last Tuesday, Caesars Entertainment posted a much wider adjusted loss than expected at -$0.54 a share compared to estimates of -$0.19. This was despite Q1 sales of $2.79 billion topping expectations of $2.78 billion. Still, Caesars Entertainment has missed top and bottom-line expectations in three of its last four quarterly reports, which has raised investors' concerns.



Caesars Dismal Stock Performance

Year to date, Caesars Entertainment’s stock is down 17% to trail the S&P 500’s -5% and has lagged its Zacks Leisure & Recreation Services Market’s -13%. More concerning, CZR has now plummeted more than 50% in the last three years.



Declining EPS Revisions

Unfortunately, more downside risk could be ahead for Caesars Entertainment’s stock as earnings estimate revisions have continued to decline following the company’s lackluster Q1 results.

Over the last quarter, fiscal 2025 EPS estimates have now sunk 70% from estimates of $1.25 per share to $0.37. Although Caesars Entertainment’s EPS growth may look intriguing, FY26 earnings estimates have fallen 40% from three months ago, from $2.17 a share to $1.28.



Bottom Line

Based on its very dismal stock performance and the steep decline in earnings estimate revisions, it’s best to avoid Caesars Entertainment’s stock for now. To that point, the consumer discretionary sector will likely feel the effects of any further economic uncertainty, and there could be less demand for non-essential recreational activities.

