Bear of the Day: Bloomin Brands (BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands ( BLMN ), the parent company behind restaurant chains like Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba’s Italian Grill, has had a rough year. The stock has lost over 50% year-to-date, reflecting not only investor concerns but also stagnant sales growth over the past five years.

Additionally, Bloomin' Brands holds a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), signaling downward pressure on earnings estimates. As new dining options arise almost daily, Bloomin’ Brands faces an uphill battle to reignite growth, making it a challenging time for the restaurant operator and its shareholders.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bloomin' Brands Stock and Earnings Estimates Crater

Bloomin' Brands has seen its earnings outlook deteriorate sharply over the past two years, reflecting a lack of growth momentum and increasing challenges in the restaurant industry. This trend has intensified recently: current-quarter earnings estimates dropped a steep 28.4% in the past week alone, while fiscal 2024 estimates fell 9.6% over the same period.

Additionally, the company’s Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) stands at -20.2%, which indicates a high likelihood of missing expectations at the next quarterly report. This negative sentiment reflects the broader struggle Bloomin' Brands faces as it tries to regain consumer interest.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BLMN Stock Price Breaks Down Below Support

The recent price action in Bloomin’ Brands stock is another red flag for investors. After a prolonged period of consolidation lasting around four months, the stock failed to hold its support level, leading to a decisive breakdown.

This move below support signals a lack of buyer interest, with selling pressure overtaking demand. The breakdown suggests that the stock could continue its downward trajectory unless there is a significant catalyst or shift in market sentiment.

Investors should exercise caution as the lack of support levels below this range could lead to further declines if selling momentum persists.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Avoid BLMN Stock?

Given Bloomin' Brands’ steep YTD losses, declining earnings forecasts, and recent technical breakdown, the company appears to be navigating a tough path forward. With increasing competition from new dining concepts and a volatile consumer environment, Bloomin’ Brands faces an uphill battle to regain investor confidence.

For investors, the company’s downward price action, coupled with weak earnings estimates and technical signals, suggests that caution is warranted. Without a clear growth catalyst or stabilization in its financial metrics, BLMN may struggle to recover in the near term. For those interested in the restaurant space, exploring other companies with stronger financials and growth trends could be a more favorable approach at this time.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.