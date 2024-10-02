Bear Of The Day: Berry (BRY)

Berry (BRY) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) after the company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate when the last reported on August 9 of this year. Berry is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

Description

Berry Corp. is an energy exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P) and Well Servicing and Abandonment segments. The E&P segment consists of the development and production of onshore, low geologic risk, long-lived conventional oil and gas reserves, primarily located in California, as well as Utah. The Well Servicing and Abandonment segment is involved in the wellsite services in California to oil and natural gas production companies, with a focus on well servicing, well abandonment services and water logistics. The company was founded by C. J. Berry in 1909 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case of Berry (BRY), I see four straight misses of the Zacks Consensus Estimate over the last year. The most recent quarter was the miss with the company posting $0.18 when the consensus was calling for $0.20. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn’t make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For BRY I see annual estimates moving lower of late.

The current fiscal year consensus number moved lower from $0.84 to $0.63 over the last 60 days.

The next year has moved from $0.87 to $0.59 over the last 60 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a lot of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Berry Corporation (BRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.