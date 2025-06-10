Bear of the Day: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( FLWS ) is a well-known floral and gift delivery company that operates across multiple brands, offering everything from fresh flowers to gourmet food baskets. Once considered a go-to for online gifting, the company has faced mounting challenges in recent years. Sales growth has sagged, and the stock has reflected that pressure, falling sharply from its pandemic-era highs.

More concerning, however, is the shift in the company’s bottom line. Earnings have turned deeply negative, and analysts have responded by slashing estimates further, casting doubt on any near-term recovery. This wave of downward revisions has earned FLWS a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that more downside could be ahead.

The broader retail and mail-order industry has struggled amid shifting e-commerce dynamics and changing consumer spending habits. Given these variable, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM may continue to struggle until some fundamental business improvement.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FLWS Stock Falls as Analysts Slash Estimates

Investor sentiment around 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has deteriorated sharply, and recent analyst actions have only added to the pressure. Over the past month, earnings estimates have been cut severely. Current-quarter projections have been slashed by 70%, while full-year FY25 estimates have dropped by a staggering 900%. Looking further ahead, FY26 estimates have been lowered by 243%, signaling a deep lack of confidence in the company’s earnings outlook.

At the heart of the issue is declining demand for FLWS's core products. Since peaking in 2022, annual revenue has fallen by 23%, reflecting waning interest in the company’s offerings amid a more competitive and cost-conscious consumer environment. Unfortunately, that downtrend appears far from over—sales are expected to decline another 8.3% this year, followed by a further 0.7% drop in fiscal 2026. With revenue shrinking and profitability under pressure, the path to recovery remains uncertain.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should Investors avoid 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock?

With persistent revenue declines, mounting losses, and aggressive downward revisions from analysts, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM faces serious headwinds. The company’s lowest Zacks Rank reflects a deteriorating earnings outlook and limited near-term visibility into a turnaround. While the brand still holds name recognition, the business will likely need to make meaningful operational and strategic changes to regain investor confidence.

Until there's evidence of stabilizing sales, improving margins, or a clear growth catalyst, FLWS remains a stock that investors may want to steer clear of.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

