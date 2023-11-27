Bear Creek Mining (BCEKF) Price Target Increased by 9.28% to 0.68

The average one-year price target for Bear Creek Mining (OTC:BCEKF) has been revised to 0.68 / share. This is an increase of 9.28% from the prior estimate of 0.62 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.65 to a high of 0.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 394.99% from the latest reported closing price of 0.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bear Creek Mining. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCEKF is 0.04%, a decrease of 44.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.44% to 6,551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 3,626K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 2,441K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,307K shares, representing a decrease of 76.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCEKF by 47.77% over the last quarter.

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 319K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RAZAX - Multi-Asset Growth Strategy Fund holds 110K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.