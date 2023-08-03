Bear Creek Mining (BCEKF) Price Target Decreased by 15.07% to 1.08

The average one-year price target for Bear Creek Mining (OTC:BCEKF) has been revised to 1.08 / share. This is an decrease of 15.07% from the prior estimate of 1.27 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.69 to a high of 1.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 152.70% from the latest reported closing price of 0.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bear Creek Mining. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCEKF is 0.07%, a decrease of 32.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.19% to 10,684K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 4,307K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,482K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCEKF by 14.31% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 3,626K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2,054K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,054K shares, representing a decrease of 48.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCEKF by 44.44% over the last quarter.

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 319K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 213K shares.

