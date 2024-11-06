News & Insights

Bear Cave says ViaSat ‘dead company walking’

November 06, 2024 — 10:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Edwin Dorsey, in his The Bear Cave blog, says Viasat (VSAT), which owns a fleet of around twenty satellites that provide “cost-effective, high-quality broadband, narrowband and other connectivity solutions to aviation, maritime, enterprise, consumer, military and government users around the globe,” faces new competition led by SpaceX’s Starlink, which is “stealing share from Viasat’s key markets and will continue to grow at Viasat’s expense.” With the election of President Trump, Elon Musk and Starlink have gained a powerful new ally in competing against Viasat and The Bear Cave “concludes Viasat is a dead company walking,” the blog added.

