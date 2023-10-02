News & Insights

Beans Trading Mixed at Midday

October 02, 2023 — 12:32 pm EDT

Front month soybean futures are fractionally mixed to 1 ½ cents lower, as the deferred contracts are fractionally higher to 1 ¼ cents in the black. Nov beans are a dime off the session low.  Soymeal futures are extending the drop with another $7 loss at midday. Soybean Oil futures are rallying triple digits so far, with 128 to 152 point gains. 

USDA’s Export Inspections report showed 663k MT of soybeans were shipped during the week that ended 9/28. That was up from 507k MT last week and from 609k MT during the same week last year. The report showed the season total shipment was 1.974 MMT, up by 158k MT from last season’s pace. 

NASS counted 268.2 mbu of soybean stocks on September 1, implying Q4 disappearance at 528.2 mbu. NASS also revised the 2022 crop size downward by 5.93 mbu to 4.270 bbu.

Nov 23 Soybeans  are at $12.74 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash   is at $12.09 3/4, down 3/8 cent,

Jan 24 Soybeans  are at $12.93 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 24 Soybeans  are at $13.10, down 1/4 cent,

