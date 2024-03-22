Beans Sub-$12 into Weekend

The July and August contracts remain above the round number mark due to carry, though May and the new crop futures are back below the $12 mark for Friday’s midday. Futures are down 13 to 16 ½ cents for the week’s last trade day. Friday’s Soymeal market is trading 1.2% in the red at midday. Soy Oil futures are also backing off with 1.5% losses so far. USDA reported the B100 biodiesel cash price at $5.24/gal for IL in the weekly update.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales data had 494k MT of soybeans booked during the week that ended 3/14. Total commitments for the marketing year are now 40.16 MMT, or 19% behind last year’s pace. Those numbers are 86% of the full year WASDE forecast, but would typically be 91% by this date.

USDA’s attache released their preliminary 24/25 estimates for Chinese soybean imports at 103 MMT. That would be down from the 103-105 MMT forecasted for old crop.

May 24 Soybeans are at $11.93 1/4, down 18 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.36 1/1, down 18 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans are at $12.06 1/2, down 19 1/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $11.87 1/2, down 16 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.