Beans Stronger in Grain Market Rally

Soybeans are ~6c off their highs this AM, but still up by 2 to 6 cents heading into the day trade for Columbus / Indigenous Peoples’ day. Soybeans pulled back double digits on Friday, flipping back to a net loss for the week’s move. Preliminary open interest showed net new selling, up 3,430 contracts for the day. November was down 14 ¾ cents for the day and 9c for the week – marking the 6th consecutive loss at the weekly level – a net $1.32 draw down. The index fund roll period has begun, with Goldman and others rolling long November futures to January or in some cases red November.

Soymeal futures were again the leader to the downside on Friday. Prices were down 1.3% for the day and 2.4% for the week. Soybean Oil settled higher past October, but gains were limited to less than 20 points. Dec BO fell by a net 48 points on the weekly move.

CFTC data confirmed managed money traders had closed 13,228 longs and opened 11,829 new shorts in soybean futures and options during the week ending October 3rd. That reduced the group’s net long to just 5,001 contracts.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $12.66, down 14 3/4 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.04 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $12.84 1/2, down 14 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $12.99 1/4, down 13 1/2 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

