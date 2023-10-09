News & Insights

Stocks

Beans Stronger in Grain Market Rally

October 09, 2023 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybeans are ~6c off their highs this AM, but still up by 2 to 6 cents heading into the day trade for Columbus / Indigenous Peoples’ day. Soybeans pulled back double digits on Friday, flipping back to a net loss for the week’s move. Preliminary open interest showed net new selling, up 3,430 contracts for the day. November was down 14 ¾ cents for the day and 9c for the week – marking the 6th consecutive loss at the weekly level – a net $1.32 draw down. The index fund roll period has begun, with Goldman and others rolling long November futures to January or in some cases red November. 

Soymeal futures were again the leader to the downside on Friday. Prices were down 1.3% for the day and 2.4% for the week. Soybean Oil settled higher past October, but gains were limited to less than 20 points. Dec BO fell by a net 48 points on the weekly move. 

CFTC data confirmed managed money traders had closed 13,228 longs and opened 11,829 new shorts in soybean futures and options during the week ending October 3rd. That reduced the group’s net long to just 5,001 contracts. 

Nov 23 Soybeans  closed at $12.66, down 14 3/4 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash   was $12.04 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans  closed at $12.84 1/2, down 14 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Mar 24 Soybeans  closed at $12.99 1/4, down 13 1/2 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.