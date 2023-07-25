Beans Stall after New Highs for the Move

Following the rally to start the week, soybean futures faded with 2 3/4 to 7 3/4 cent losses on a turnaround Tuesday. November futures saw a -21 3/4 to +4 1/4 cent range on the day, but is still up by 18 cents for the week. The products firmed in the afternoon and ended the day higher. Nearby Soymeal futures closed 1.2% to 1.5% in the black, while Soybean Oil futures closed 27 to 57 points higher.

With the Corridor closed, traders are again examining substitution trade for the restricted supply. Ukraine’s full year sunflower oil exports are forecast to reach 4.75 mmt for the 2023/24 MY. This represents 38% of the global sunflower oil trade, but is slightly less than 5% of the total vegetable oil trade.

The weekly Crop Progress report had 70% of beans blooming as of 7/23. That was up from 56% last week and compares to 66% on average. NASS data had 35% of the crop setting pods, 4ppts ahead of average. Soybean conditions were converted to a Brugler500 score of 344. That was 2 points lower on the week.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $15.15 1/2, down 7 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $14.89 1/1, down 9 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $14.50 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $14.20, down 4 1/2 cents,

