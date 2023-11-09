Beans Sitting Double Digits Lower for Midday

The November WASDE data sent soybean futures lower, thouh prices have firmed up nearly a dime for midday. Current quotes are still 7 to 16 cents in the red. Soymeal futures are $1.20 higher in the Dec contract, but $0.90 to $3/ton weaker in the other front months. Soybean Oil futures are currently 35 to 49 points stronger.

USDA announced a large private export sale to China this morning, good for 1.044 MMT. Unknown destinations also booked 662k MT in a private export sale. The weekly data showed 1.08 MMT of soybeans were sold for export during the week that ended 11/2. That was inline with estimates and included 371k MT of previously announced business. USDA also reported 2.24 MMT of beans were exported during the week, bringing the season total to 11.99 MMT through 11/2. That is 65% ahead of last year’s pace. Export Sales for the products were shown at 193k MT for meal and 2.6k MT for soy oil.

The monthly WASDE report raised the national average soybean yield by 0.3 bpa to 49.9 bpa. That raised production by 25 mbu to 4.129 billion. All 25 of it went to carryout, now 245 mbu. WAOB raised soybean production by 920k MT, but cut carry-in by 1.6 MMT (Brazil +2, China -3). Few other changes were made, for a net 1.1 MMT tighter carryout at 114.5 MMT.

China’s CASDE trimmed their soybean output by 564k MT to 20.89 MMT citing weaker than expected yields and the early drought. That is still up 600k MT from last year’s output, and compares to USDA’s 21 MMT estimate. The Rosario Grains Exchange reported Argentina’s soy planting was at 11% complete.

