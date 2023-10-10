Beans Rallying Off New Lows

Overnight in the bean market, futures touched new lows for the move. Midday prices are fractionally to 5 cents higher and up 15c from the day’s low. Soymeal futures are also $1.60 to $4.40 higher so far. Soybean Oil futures are down by another triple digits.

USDA’s delayed Export Inspections data had 1.643 MMT of soybeans exported during the week tha tended 10/5. That was over 1 MMT above last week and was 667k MT above the same week last year. USDA had the season total exports at 3.632 MMT compared to 2.79 MMT last season.

Going into Thursday’s report day, traders expect a 0.1 bpa trim to soy yield on average at 50 flat. The full range is from a 0.6 bpa trim to a 0.7 bpa increase relative to the Sep report. On net bean production is expected to drop 10.8 mbu to 4.135 bbu on average, though survey respondents would not be surprised to see production reported between 4.09 bbu and 4.2 bbu. Traders expect USDA to raise carryout by 13 mbu on average to 233 million. That implies an anticipated demand loss of 6 mbu on average, as the Grain Stocks report on 9/29 had added +18 mbu to beginning stocks.

Malaysian palm oil stocks are thought to have increased 12.5% in September, with a trade average guess of 2.38 MMT. The monthly MPOB report is expected later today.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $12.68 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents, Nearby Cash is at $12.07 1/1, up 5 cents, Jan 24 Soybeans are at $12.86, up 3 1/2 cents, Mar 24 Soybeans are at $12.97 3/4, up 2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

