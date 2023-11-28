Beans Rally with Export Announcement and Crude Oil

The soy complex closed mixed as meal futures missed out. Soymeal futures were the weak link, falling $3.60 to $8.40 across the front months. Beans were up by 1% on the day, helped by the strong soy oil market. Soybean Oil futures rallied back on Tuesday by 2.7% to 3.7%. January Crude Oil futures were 2% stronger on their Turnaround Tuesday.

StatsCan data had showed Canadian canola crush was 974k MT in October. Their season total, is 2.726 MMT, and 17.9% ahead of last year. Canadian Canola Prices are $11 CAD stronger on the day.

Estimates ahead of StatsCan show traders are looking to see a canola crop of 18.3 MMT, compared to 17.4 last year and USDA’s official 17.8 MMT figure. The full range of estimates is from 17.2 to 19.7 MMT.

USDA announced a private export sale for 123,300 MT of soybeans to unknown this morning.

AgRural shows the Brazilian crop at 74% planted as of last Thursday, which now is behind last year’s pace by 13% and is the slowest pace for this week since the 15/16 crop year.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.46 1/2, up 16 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.88 1/2, up 17 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.64 3/4, up 16 1/2 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.78 1/4, up 16 1/2 cents,

