Beans Rally Sharply Out of USDA Reports

Soybeans spiked higher out of the reports, and are sitting at or near the session highs on 24 to 40 cent gains. Beans were mixed with 2c gains in Nov and fractional losses in the 24/25 contracts ahead of the report release. Soymeal futures are also rallying 3% after the update. Soybean Oil futures are gaining 80 to 84 points at midday. USDA maintained a $12.90/bu cash price for soybeans, and left the price for the products UNCH at $380/ton and 63 c/lb.

The monthly USDA data showed a 49.6 bpa national average soybean yield. That was down 0.5 bpa from Sep and was at the low end of the expected range going in. Soybean supplies were a net 23 mbu tighter with the production loss having offset the larger carryout found on Sep 30th. Production was shown at 4.104 bbu compared to the 4.135 bbu average guess. USDA also adjusted exports 35 mbu lower, but raised crush by 10 for an unchanged 220 mbu carryout when traders had feared an increase.

The monthly reports adjusted soymeal S&Ds with a +200k ton production sent to exports. Soy oil S&Ds saw a 115m lb increase to output (+15m for total supply on tighter beginning stocks), before lowering food use by 200m and raising biofuel demand by 300m.

The WAOB had world soy output back below 400 MMT in the October forecast, down by 1.83 MMT from last month’s figure. Nearly all of the cut was via the U.S. USDA increased Chinese crush, but left their imports UNCH at 100 MMT. Total stocks were 3.6 MMT tighter than last month’s update, a bullish surprise, at 115.6 MMT compared to the 119.3 MMT estimate going in.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $12.91, up 38 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.30 7/8, up 38 5/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.09 1/2, up 37 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.20, up 35 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.