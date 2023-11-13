Beans Rally Into New Weekend

Soybeans rallied 2.13% to 2.6% on Monday with 35 cents in the Jan contract. Soymeal futures led the rally with 4% rallies across the front months. Soybean Oil futures also closed in the black from earlier weakness to 34 point gains or the day.

The Crop Progress report showed soybean harvest advanced 4% points to 95% complete. That compares to 91% on average. Harvest was marked at 97% finished for IL, and 99% in IA. Nebraska was 99% finished.

The USDA flashed a 204k MT soybean sale to China this morning.

USDA’s weekly Inspections data showed 1.666 MTM of soybeans were exported during the week that ended 11/09. That was down from 2.2 MT last week and from 2.03 MMT during the same week last year. The MYTD total now trails last season’s pace by 832k MT with 14.03 MMT shipped.

Patria Argonegocios reported the Brazilian soybean planting pace was 61.3%, compared to 73.4% at this time last year.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.68, up 34 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $13.22, up 35 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.82 1/2, up 35 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.95, up 34 1/4 cents,

