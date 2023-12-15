Beans Rallied Off Lows after NOPA Numbers

The soybean futures firmed off their lows and rallied back for a mixed close on the last trade day of the week. Jan was 11 ¾ cents off the low by the close for a net 1 ¾ cent gain on the day. Jan futures finished out the week with a net 11 ¾ cent gain. The new crop soy/corn ratio was 2.491 at the close on Friday, compared to 2.509 at the start of November. Soymeal futures settled mixed on Friday with a $1.90/ton gain for Jan but a $1.20 loss in May. Jan remains a $12.60 premium to May meal. Soybean Oil futures closed with 44 to 48 point gains on Friday. USDA showed the cash B100 price was $5.88/gal in IL this week, up by 41 cents.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data showed liquidation from bean spec traders during the week that ended 12/12. There were more longs exited during the week for a net 5.8k contract weaker net long (on 10.3k fewer contracts of OI) to 30,849 contracts. Commercial soybean hedgers also lightened up exposure with 29.2k fewer soybean positions through the week. That left the commercial group 7k contracts less net short at 109k. CFTC data showed managed money funds closed 23k longs in soymeal during the week, reducing their net long to 92,720 contracts. Spec traders were shown 22.6k contracts net short in bean oil after closing 4k longs.

USDA reported two large soybean sales this morning both for 23/24 delivery. China booked 134k MT and 447.5k MT were sold to unknown.

NOPA members reported a new average daily crush record of 6.3 mbu/day during the month of November. The 189.04 mbu crush was at the high end of estimates and was only 0.4% below the 189.77 mbu record set in October – on one less processing day. Soybean oil stocks ballooned 10.4% to 1.213 billion lbs, the trade average guess was to see 1.138b lbs.

Soybean planting in Argentina advanced 8% points for the week to 60% finished according to BAGE.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.15 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.62 1/2, up 1 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.31 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.43, down 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.