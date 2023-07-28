Beans Pushing Lower for Friday

Soybeans are down by a nickel to 18 cents in early Friday futures action. Front month soybean futures were 13 1/2 to 22 cents lower on Thursday. The November contract closed below the $14 mark, and was just 2 1/2 cents above the session low. Unlike corn, the preliminary open interest showed the selling was mostly long liquidation, dropping 8,413 contracts. Soymeal futures closed with $0.20 to $3/ton losses on the session. Front month Soybean Oil futures were down by 111 to 166 points for the day.

USDA reported a 256 thousand MT export sale to Unknown under the daily reporting system yesterday, but that was much smaller than the rumored amount from a few days ago.

Weekly FAS data showed 198,487 MT of old crop soybeans were sold for export during the week that ended 7/20. Analysts were expecting between 50k and 400k MT. Total exports for the year reached 50.159 MMT, and there remained 2.605 MMT of unshipped sales on the books. New crop business was 544,467 MT for a total forward book of 5.459 MMT.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $15.32, down 14 1/4 cents, currently down 18 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $14.88 5/8, down 27 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $14.53 1/2, down 15 cents, currently down 11 cents

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.98, down 22 cents, currently down 9 3/4 cents

