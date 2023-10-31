Beans Off Lows, UNCH into Tuesday

Soybeans are mixed within 2 cents of UNCH after an overnight dip. The board has recovered from what was a 7c loss in the Jan for Tuesday’s day session. Futures slid 9 ¼ to 14 ½ cents lower to start the week. For November contracts that reduced the monthly gain to just 7 ¾ cents coming into the last trade day of October. Today is also first notice day for the November contract as OI dropped to just 51,432 contracts. There were 438 delivery notices on FND vs. November beans, most coming from a commercial client of JPM. RJO customers were the largest stoppers. Preliminary open interest data shows a drop of 44,381 contracts for the November contract, leaving OI for Nov at only 7,051 after options expired and delivery notices began. Soymeal futures led the way lower out of the weekend with a Monday drop of over 3%. Soybean Oil futures were firmer to start the new week, but closed off the daily highs with modest 4 to 12 point gains.

NASS data released Monday afternoon showed 85% of the 2023 soybean crop had been harvested as of Sunday. That was up 9% points for the week and compares to 87% finished last year and 78% on average.

USDA’s weekly Inspections data showed 1.89 MMT of soybeans were shipped during the week that ended 10/26. That was down from 2.6 MMT last week and 2.6 MMT during the same week last year. The season to date export total is 9.95 MMT (366 mbu), compared to 10.227 MMT (375.8 mbu) at the same time last year.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $12.82 3/4, down 14 1/2 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.34 3/4, down 10 3/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.07 1/4, down 12 1/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.22 1/4, down 11 cents, currently UNCH

