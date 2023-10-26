Beans Off Lows, Still Trading Red through Midday

Front month soybeans are working 5 cents off their lows, but still 3 to 6 cents in the red through Thursday. Soymeal futures are currently mixed, with a $1.30 gain for Dec, but a $1.30 loss for March. Midday Soybean Oil futures are 40 to 66 points lower after a disappointing Export Sales report.

USDA announced another 110k MT soybean sale to China this morning, following the 126k MT sold Wednesday and the “framework” deals signed in IA earlier in the week. The weekly data from FAS showed 1.378 MMT of soybeans were sold during the week that ended 10/19. That was within the range of estimates and near even with last week, but was 40% below the same volume last year. USDA’s update had China as net buying 533k MT, with a massive shift from previously reported unknown sales. The season’s bean export commitment was up to 22.3 MMT (818 mbu) as of 10/19, down from 30.4 MMT (1.12 bbu) last year.

FAS reported soymeal sales were 507.5k MT for the week – a 49wk high led by sales to Philippines. USDA had previously announced a 183k MT sale to the Philippines. Total soymeal sales now sit 43% above last year’s pace with 5.5 MMT on the books. BO bookings came in with net reductions of 123 MT from Canada.

StatsCan reported Canada’s Sep canola crush at 922k MT. That was up 16% from Sep ’22. Their season total was 1.752 MMT, up 23% from last year’s pace through the first two months of the season.

Anec data has October soybean exports at 6.142 MMT for Brazil, compared to 3.589 MMT last year.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $12.83 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.29, down 4 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.03 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.17 3/4, down 4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.