Beans Off Highs, Still Up Double Digits

The beans are trading with 4 ¼ to 11 cent gains through Monday’s midday. November was back above the $14 mark earlier in the session but has faded back under the round number for midday. Soymeal prices are mixed within $1/ton of UNCH. Soybean Oil futures are mixed within 8 points of UNCH.

USDA reported a 296k MT 23/24 soybean sale this morning to unknown destinations.

Save for Hurricane Franklin’s rainfall along the East Coast, NOAA has dry conditions for the entire central U.S.

The weekly USDA Export Sales report had 322,149 MT of soybean exports for the week that ended 8/24. That was near even with the week prior but down from 510k MT during the same week last year. Total bean shipments reached51.87 MMT as of 8/24 or 1.906 bbu.

BAGE reported 55% of soy crush facilities were idle through July, citing the drought reduced domestic supply. BAGE estimates crush to run at 30% capacity by December through 23/24 harvest.

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $13.91 3/4, up 10 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $13.86 3/8, up 12 3/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $14.02, up 14 1/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $14.12 1/2, up 13 1/4 cents,

