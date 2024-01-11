Beans Off Highs, Still in Black for Midday

Soybean futures gave back most to all of their overnight gains at the 8:30 open, but recovered for midday prints 2 ¼ to 3 cents in the black. Thursday’s Soymeal futures are trading $1.20 lower. Soy oil futures are currently 55 to 60 points stronger for midday.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 280,398 MT of beans booked in the week that ended on January 4. That was below the 325k MT and 950k MT estimates for the holiday week. Meal sales totaled just 66,123MT, below the estimated 75k MT and 400k MT, with soybean oil with a net reduction of 1,503 MT.

CONAB lowered their Brazilian soybean production figure by 4.9 MMT to 155.3 MMT in their Jan report. That came via area shifts (Parana +50k HA, Mato Grasso -85k HA) and via lower yields. National yield was trimmed the equivalent of 1.6 bpa to 51 bpa, compared to 52.2 LY. Mato Grasso and Minas Gerais were trimmed the most relative to Dec the Dec figure.

Pre-report estimates show analysts expect the WAOB to cut Brazil’s soybean forecast by at least 1 MMT to as much as 8.2 MMT, with 156.7 MMT representing the average trade guess. Argentina’s output is expected to increase by 700k MT on average, though estimates ranged from UNCH to +2 MMT.

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $12.35 1/2, up 6 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.82 1/8, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $12.39, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 24 Soybeans are at $12.50, up 2 1/2 cents,

