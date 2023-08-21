Beans Jumping Higher into New Week

Soybean futures gapped higher on Sunday night and continue trading on double digit gains. The front months are at or near their highs with 16 to 23 ¾ cent gains so far this morning. Soybean futures advanced 12 to 26 cents per bushel on Friday, led by old crop September but with November close behind. Preliminary open interest shows net new buying, up 1,279 contracts for the day. Net new buying. Soymeal futures settled $4.30 to $8.30/ton higher. Soybean Oil futures were up 31 to 53 points, September remained the bull leader.

CFTC’s weekly Commitments report showed the managed money spec funds reduced their net long position in soybeans by 13,362 contracts in the week ending 8/15. They were still net long 50,719 contracts at close on Tuesday.

US 22/23 export commitments are 99% of the USDA full year forecast, 5% behind the 5-year average pace. Shipments are on pace at 95% complete. New crop bookings have totaled just over 10.59 MMT for next marketing year, an improvement from where they were a few weeks ago, but still 43.6% below last year.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.62 3/4, up 26 cents, currently up 18 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.48 1/2, up 22 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.53 1/4, up 23 1/4 cents, currently up 23 1/2 cents

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.63 3/4, up 23 cents, currently up 22 1/2 cents

