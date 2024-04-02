Beans in Black Starting Tuesday

Soybeans are at the top end of their 8 cent overnight range with 2 to 3 cent gains in early Tuesday futures action. Soybean futures settled below $12 on Monday, with futures near their lows on 3 to 6 cent losses. Soymeal prices were also $3 to $4 per ton weaker on the day. Soy Oil futures were off their highs for the close but held on for a gain on the day. Futures were up by 20 to 30 points across the front months.

USDA’s FGIS reported 414,484 MT of soybeans were exported during the week that ended 3/28. That was under the 785k MT reported last week and the 504k MT from the same week last year. Bean shipments are now 18.7% behind last year’s pace with 36.98 MMT exported.

US soybean crush for February was slightly disappointing at 194 million bushels when USDA released the official Fats & Oils totals on Monday afternoon. With half the marketing year completed, crush was up 5.5% from 2023/24, at 1.170 billion bushels. Bean oil used for biofuels in January was the smallest in 9 months, but the YTD pace was still up 15% from the previous year..

May 24 Soybeans closed at $11.85 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $11.31 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans closed at $11.99 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $11.82 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

