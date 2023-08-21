Beans Hold Gains at Closing Bell

November soybeans saw a 24 1/2 cent range on the day, but gave most of the upside back to close near the open. That was still enough for 5 to 8 cent gains across the board after the gap higher overnight. Soymeal futures ended the day with 1.5% to 2% gains of as much as $7.50. Soybean Oil on the other hand closed with 27 to 37 point losses.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 96% of soybeans were blooming as of 8/20. That is on pace with the past 5-years. NASS had 86% of beans setting pods, up from 78% last week and still 2ppts ahead of average. NASS field agents rated the national crop 4% VP, 9% P, 28% F, 49% G, 10% E – which converts to a 352 on the Brugler500 Index. That was down 3 points from the prior week, namely in KS, LA, and TN. Meanwhile, MI, MN, and MO all improved greatly from last week.

An export sale announcement of 159,350 MT of soybeans to unknown destinations was released from the FAS this morning. Iran is on the market for 120k MT of soymeal, via tender. USDA’s Export Inspections report from this morning indicated a total of 316,074 MT of soybeans were shipped in the week that ended on 8/17. That was a 24.4% decrease from the previous week following a 120,000 MT revision higher and 54% below the same week in 2022. EU was the top destination, with 107,998 MT headed to Italy and 85,266 MT to Germany.

COFCO, a Chinese owned company, finished construction of Brazil’s first Biodiesel pipeline. The pipeline runs from Rondonopolis MG to Port Santos, capable of sending 280m3 per hour.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.70, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $13.54 1/2, up 6 7/8 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.61 3/4, up 8 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.71 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents,

