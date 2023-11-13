Beans Higher for the New Week

Monday morning soy futures are trading 3 to 4 cents higher in the bean market, though Jan is 6c under the overnight high, $4 to $5.50 higher in the meal market, and 80 points lower in the bean oil market starting the week. The bean market firmed up for a mixed close on Friday, as Jan futures were up by 4 cents for the day, resulting in a net weekly drop of 4 ¼ cents. Preliminary open interest rose 4,155 contracts, with some light net new buying in March and July. Friday’s Soybean Oil market settled with 75 to 83 point gains, leaving the Dec BO contract at a net 184 point gain for the week. Soymeal futures closed $0.50 to $2.80 weaker on Friday, limiting the Dec contract’s weekly gain to $7.30/ton.

The monthly Crop Production report from NASS raised the national average soybean yield by 0.3 bpa to 49.9 bpa. That raised production by 25 mbu to 4.129 billion. All 25 of it went to carryout, now 245 mbu. WAOB showed a 1.1 MMT tighter world carryout at 114.5 MMT.

The Rosario Grains Exchange reported Argentina’s soy planting was 11% complete. Brazil’s CONAB slightly raised the expected soybean area, upping production by 417k MT to 162.4 MMT. USDA is officially at 163k MT.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.47 1/2, up 4 cents, currently up 4 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.87 1/2, up 4 1/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.60 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.71 1/2, up 2 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

