Beans Giving Back 9c Overnight Gains

Soybeans are currently fractionally to 2 cents in the red after collapsing from 9c overnight gains. The products are trading mixed, -0.2% in meal and +0.4% in oil. The bean market initially tried a Turnaround Tuesday fade after the strong start out of the weekend, but futures rallied 23 cents off their lows to close 2c off the highs on 4 to 7 ½ cent gains. Preliminary open interest showed some net new buying, up 7,716 contracts overall. November rolled off the board at $13.68 ¾. The products also closed in the black, with $0.8 to $4.50 gains for Soymeal futures and triple digit gains for Soybean Oil futures.

Traders expect NOPA members processed 187.24 mbu of soybeans during October. That would be up 13% from September (1 less processing day) if realized and would be a new record for the month of October. The full range of estimates is from 180 mbu to 193.2 mbu. Member soy oil stocks are estimated at 1.188 billion pounds.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.89 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.30 1/4, up 8 1/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $14.02 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

May 24 Soybeans closed at $14.12 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

