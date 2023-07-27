Beans Gaining for Thursday

Soybean prices are ~5 cents higher in new crop and another double digits higher in old crop in early Thursday market activity. Old crop soybean futures rallied 30 3/4 cents, as the new crop prices were UNCH to 2c weaker. That extended the Aug/Nov inverse to $1.26. November futures are still 18 1/4 cents higher for the week to date. Soymeal futures closed higher, again led by the $10 gain for August. Soybean Oil however faded by triple digits as the short leg of meal/oil spreading.

EIA reported that April production of renewable diesel was a record 201 million gallons, up 2 million from March despite one less calendar day. Estimated monthly consumption was 214 MMgal. Traditional biodiesel production declined to 133 MMgal from 140 in March, as the industry continues to switch over to the drop in ready renewable product instead of the biodiesel (which must be blended into conventional fuel).

Ahead of USDA’s weekly Export Sales report, analysts are looking for between 50k and 400k MT old crop bean sales and 300k to 800k MT for new crop. Estimates for soymeal range between 150k MT and 600k MT for the week that ended 7/20. Traders are looking for fewer than 20k MT of soy oil sales.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $15.46 1/4, up 30 3/4 cents, currently up 19 cents

Nearby Cash was $15.15 3/4, up 25 7/8 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $14.68 1/2, up 18 cents, currently up 14 1/4 cents

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $14.20, unch, currently up 5 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.