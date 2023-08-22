Beans Fractionally Mixed into Tuesday

Front month soy prices are mixed heading into the day session. Beans are working mostly higher, but on either side of UNCH within a penny. Meal is mostly higher, while BO is extending the red start for the week. November soybeans saw a 24 1/2 cent range on the day, but gave most of the upside back to close near the open. That was still enough for 5 to 8 cent gains across the board after the gap higher overnight. Soymeal futures ended the day with 1.5% to 2% gains of as much as $7.50. Soybean Oil on the other hand closed with 27 to 37 point losses.

The first day of the ProFarmer Crop Tour showed the Ohio soybean pod count at 1,253 in 9 square foot area, a 7.9% increase over the 3-year average. Participants in South Dakota had an average of 1,013 pods, down 2.6% from the 3-year average.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 96% of soybeans were blooming as of 8/20. That is on pace with the past 5-years. NASS had 86% of beans setting pods, up from 78% last week and still 2ppts ahead of average. NASS field agents rated the national crop 4% VP, 9% P, 28% F, 49% G, 10% E – which converts to a 352 on the Brugler500 Index. That was down 3 points from the prior week, namely in KS, LA, and TN. Meanwhile, MI, MN, and MO all improved greatly from last week.

Iran is on the market for 120k MT of soymeal, via tender. USDA’s Export Inspections report had a total of 316,074 MT of soybeans shipped during the week that ended on 8/17. That was a 24.4% decrease wk/wk and was 54% below the same week in 2022. EU was the top destination, with 107,998 MT headed to Italy and 85,266 MT to Germany.

COFCO, a Chinese owned company, finished construction of Brazil’s first Biodiesel pipeline. The pipeline runs from Rondonopolis MG to Port Santos, capable of sending 280m3 per hour.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.70, up 7 1/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $13.54 1/2, up 6 7/8 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.61 3/4, up 8 1/2 cents, currently UNCH

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.71 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents, currently UNCH

