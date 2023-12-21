Beans Fractionally Mixed into Day Session

Following a relatively tighter overnight range (March @ just 6 cents), soybeans are fractionally higher to 1 ½ cents in the red to start the Thursday day trades. Soybean prices traded in a relatively wide 16 ¼ cent range on Wednesday, but ultimately ended the day lower. Jan prices held a nickel over the $13 round number on the low. Preliminary open interest sank 27,948 as the exodus continues from January soybeans ahead of options expiration and delivery notices. Soymeal futures also closed off their lows, though were still down by $3.20 to $3.70 for the day. Soybean Oil futures stayed 6 to 17 points in the red for the close, but were off their lows as well.

Pre-report estimates for the weekly Export Sales data range 1.5 MMT to 2.5 MMT for soybean sales during the week ending 12/14. New crop sales are expected to be below 200k MT. Estimates for soymeal range 175k to 400k MT, with less than 10k MT of soy oil expected.

Celeres projects Brazilian soybean production will be 156.5 MMT in 2024, with key state Mato Grosso at 42.1 MMT. Some farmer estimates have Mato Grosso as low as 36 MMT, but there is some suspicion in the trade that they are talking their position. In the US, August rains are pivotal for final yield, not June.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.08 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $12.56, down 3 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.15 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents, currently UNCH

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.26 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

