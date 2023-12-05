Beans Fractionally Mixed as Meal Steals Margin from Oil

The Tuesday soy market saw meal rally 2% while the oil fell by 2%. Beans themselves were fractionally mixed at the close. Soymeal futures ended the day ]$4.70 to $11.40 higher on Tuesday, while Soybean Oil futures fell 92 to 98 points. On net, the CME Synthetic Soy Crush was 10 ¾ cents stronger for the Jan margin.

Estimates ahead of the USDA WASDE and Crop Production reports is to see a 2.8 mbu tighter US soybean carryout of 242 mbu. Argentina’s soy crop is estimated to be 200k MT higher to 48.2 MMT, while Brazil is expected to be revised 2.8 MMT smaller to 160.1 MMT. On net the global soybean carryout is expected at 112.9 MMT, down by 1.6 MMT.

Australia’s ABARES set the Canola crop at 5.5 MMT in their recent update, a 300k MT increase from the prior figure.

A publicly traded farming company in Brazil, SLC Agricola, reported their soybean acreage at 320.5k HA (~790k acres). That was a 5% loss from their initial figures, and their expected yields were trimmed by 7.3% citing high temperatures. StoneX estimated the Brazilian soybean crop at 161.9 MMT, down from their previous 165 MMT figure.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.05 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash was $12.49, down 1 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.26 1/2, down 0 cent,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.42 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

