Beans Firm Up into Report Day

Soybeans are firming back up with prices 2 to 5 cents higher in early Thursday futures trading. Soybean futures dropped double digits in the old crop contracts leaving the board sub-$12 for all but the July contract. Preliminary OI data from CME confirmed 3.8k fewer soybean futures contracts in play, though most contracts actually saw net new selling offset by 19k fewer March contracts. Traders were also adding 16k new options into report day. New crop beans were also 6 ¾ cents lower on the day. Soymeal futures closed $6.20 to $7.60 weaker across the nearbys despite the solid export data. Soy oil futures finished the day 73 to 82 points higher.

Traders are expecting soybean export bookings to be between 400k MT and 1 MMT for the week that ended 2/1. New crop beans bookings are expected to be below 50k MT. Survey respondents are expecting between 225k and 500k MT of meal sold. BO bookings are estimated between 5k MT to 6k MT.

Monthly Census data shows US soybean exports were 177.3 mbu for December. That was a 5-yr low for the month and was a 3 month low. The season to date soybean exports were 890.5 mbu through Dec. Monthly soymeal shipments were an all time record with 1.45 MMT shipped in December ’23. That beat the prior 1.33 MMT record set a month earlier, in November. October meal exports were also a respective record for the month, setting the season’s total at 3.97 MMT. Census had 5.7k MT of soy oil shipments for December.

Crusher association ABIOVE cut their projected Brazilian bean crop to 156.1 MMT vs. USDA at 157. They expect that the drop in output will nick exports but not domestic crush.

Analysts are expecting USDA to raise soybean carryout by 4.6 mbu to 284.6 mbu in this morning’s WASDE report. Pre-report estimates collected late last week called for a 3.3 MMT cut to Brazilian output, partially offset by an 800k MT larger Argentinian crop.

StatsCan data will also show Canadian soybean and canola stocks this morning, as of December 31. Traders are looking for canola to come in between 12.5 MMT and 13.9 MMT with 13 MMT expected on average. That would be looser than the 12.7 MMT inventory from Dec ’22.

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $11.89, down 10 1/2 cents, currently up 5 cents

Nearby Cash was $11.36 7/8, down 10 3/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $11.97 1/2, down 10 3/4 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

Jul 24 Soybeans closed at $12.07, down 10 3/4 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

