Beans Fading, Still Higher for the Day

Current soy futures are off their highs, but still fractionally to 4c higher on the day. Nov is holding a penny above the $13 mark so far. Soymeal futures are currently $2.70 to $5.60 in the black. Soybean Oil futures are trading 20 points weaker through midday.

USDA announced a 132k MT sale of soybeans to China this morning.

NOPA members processed 165.456 mbu of soybeans in September, up 2.5% from Aug and 4.6% from Sep ’22. Soy oil supplies at NOPA members were 1.108b lbs, the tightest since Dec ’14.

ABIOVE forecast Brazil’s 23/24 soybean crop at 164.7 MMT, above last week’s USDA forecast of 163 MMT. ABIOVE sees whole bean exports at 100 MMT vs. USDA at 97.5 MMT. They are lower on crush at 54 MMT vs. WASDE at 55.75 MMT.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.00 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.42 5/8, up 3 3/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.18 1/4, up 2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.29 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.