Beans Fading Report Day Gains for the Weekend

The nearby contracts have double digit losses at the midday prints. November has already seen a 25c range on the day, having stayed 1 ½ cents under the $13 mark and is currently 4c off the low. Soymeal futures are $4/ton weaker so far. Soybean Oil futures are the exception with double digit gains of 59 points through the midday prints.

The Export Sales report showed 1.057 MMT of soybeans were sold during the week that ended 10/5. That was a 38-wk high and was above estimates. Total soybean commitments were at 19.51 MMT (716.8 mbu) as of 10/5 – trailing last year’s pace by 29%. The weekly report showed 60k MT of soymeal sales to start the new season with 4.6 MMT on the books. BO bookings were 5.3k MT for the week leaving the season’s commitments at 17k MT.

The monthly USDA data showed a 49.6 bpa national average soybean yield. That was down 0.5 bpa from Sep and was at the low end of the expected range going in. Production was shown at 4.104 bbu compared to the 4.135 bbu average guess. Soybean supplies were a net 23 mbu tighter with the production loss having offset the larger carryout found on Sep 30th. USDA also adjusted exports 35 mbu lower, but raised crush by 10 for an unchanged 220 mbu carryout when traders had feared an increase.

The WAOB had world soy output back below 400 MMT in the October forecast, down by 1.83 MMT from last month. Nearly all of the cut was via the U.S. USDA increased Chinese crush 1 MMT, but left their imports UNCH at 100 MMT. Total stocks were 3.6 MMT tighter than last month’s update at 115.6 MMT compared to the 119.3 MMT estimate going in. That was probably the most bullish fundamental input on Thursday, other than the lower US yield.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $12.78, down 12 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.17, down 11 7/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $12.97 3/4, down 11 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.10, down 9 1/2 cents,

