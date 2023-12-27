News & Insights

Stocks

Beans Fading into Wednesday

December 27, 2023 — 09:37 am EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybean futures are starting off Wednesday with some weakness, giving back some of the gains to end yesterday. After a battle at the $13 mark, the soybean market rallied through the afternoon to close at or near the highs for the day on Tuesday with 6 to 14 cent gains. Soymeal futures also closed $3.60 to $4.80 in the black to fuel the bean advance. Soy oil  futures closed weaker with 43 to 62 point losses across the front months. 

Preliminary open interest dropped another 15,279 contracts on Tuesday as both commercial and spec traders try to get out of the way ahead January futures deliveries. The rally while doing so suggests short covering. 

Weekly Inspections data showed 1.07 MMT (39.3 mbu) of soybeans were shipped during the week that ended 12/21. That set the season’s total at 22.252 MMT (817 mbu), which is 18.5% behind last year’s pace and 15.3% below the 5-yr average. 

 

Jan 24 Soybeans  closed at $13.13 1/4, up 13 1/2 cents, currently down 6 cents

Nearby Cash   was $12.61 3/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans  closed at $13.19, up 12 3/4 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

May 24 Soybeans  closed at $13.28, up 11 1/4 cents, currently down 6 1/2 cents

 

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.