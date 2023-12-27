Beans Fading into Wednesday

Soybean futures are starting off Wednesday with some weakness, giving back some of the gains to end yesterday. After a battle at the $13 mark, the soybean market rallied through the afternoon to close at or near the highs for the day on Tuesday with 6 to 14 cent gains. Soymeal futures also closed $3.60 to $4.80 in the black to fuel the bean advance. Soy oil futures closed weaker with 43 to 62 point losses across the front months.

Preliminary open interest dropped another 15,279 contracts on Tuesday as both commercial and spec traders try to get out of the way ahead January futures deliveries. The rally while doing so suggests short covering.

Weekly Inspections data showed 1.07 MMT (39.3 mbu) of soybeans were shipped during the week that ended 12/21. That set the season’s total at 22.252 MMT (817 mbu), which is 18.5% behind last year’s pace and 15.3% below the 5-yr average.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.13 1/4, up 13 1/2 cents, currently down 6 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.61 3/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.19, up 12 3/4 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.28, up 11 1/4 cents, currently down 6 1/2 cents

