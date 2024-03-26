Beans Fading for a Turnaround Tuesday

Soybeans are working back down by as much as 7 ½ cents in early Tuesday market activity. The bean market rallied back above the $12 mark and closed at or near the session highs on Monday. November touched the round number, but closed 1 ¼ cents under it. Preliminary open interest suggested rotation of ownership, up only 861 contracts despite the double digit gains. Soymeal futures went home on Monday with $1.60 to $2.60 gains. Soy Oil futures led the way up on Monday with gains of as much as 2.9%. There was some net new buying, with preliminary OI up 2,487 contracts. The market will be closed on Good Friday and will resume after the Easter Weekend. Malaysian Palm Oil Prices reversed their Friday losses.

The weekly Export Inspections report showed 769k MT of beans were shipped during the week that ended 3/21. That was 69k MT more than last week, but was under the 893k MT shipped during the same week last year. The YTD total reached 36.55 MMT, which is now 8.4 MMT behind last year’s pace.

May 24 Soybeans closed at $12.09 1/4, up 16 3/4 cents, currently down 7 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $11.52, up 16 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans closed at $12.21 3/4, up 16 1/4 cents, currently down 6 1/2 cents

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $11.98 3/4, up 11 3/4 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.