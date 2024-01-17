News & Insights

Stocks

Beans Drop on Wednesday

January 17, 2024 — 08:02 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybeans fell by double digits with 1% to 1.8% losses on Wednesday. March and May finished with more than 20c losses, though March held at the $12 mark for the day’s lows. Soymeal futures led the way lower with 2.8% to 3.3% losses. March meal held over Friday’s low – which itself was the lowest print since July ’22. Soy oil futures closed 32 to 45 points higher on the day. 

Weekly Export Inspections for soybeans were reported at 1.264 MMT, up from last week but well below the 2.192 MMT a year ago for the same week. YTD shipments total 940 million bushels, lagging year ago by 21.1%. 

The European Commission reported soybean imports reached 6.3 MMT through 1/14. That is 100k MT ahead of last year’s pace. Rapeseed imports were up to 3.03 MMT, trailing 4.24 MMT last year. 

NOPA members reported 195.3 mbu of soybeans were processed in December. That was a new all time high from NOPA members, and was up 10% from last year. Having two more crush plants in operation helps. Estimates were to see 193.1 mbu. Soybean oil stocks grew to 1.36b lbs. 

AgRural reported Brazil’s soybean harvest at 2.3% complete as of 1/11. That compared to 0.6% at the same time last year. That group dropped their expected Brazilian crop to 150 MMT. CONAB is at 155.3 MMT. Safras and Mercado reported soy harvest at 2.1% finished, with Patria Agronegocios reporting 2.4% complete. 

Private analyst firm Capeco anticipates Paraguay’s first crop bean harvest at 9.5 MMT – citing El Nino rain patterns. 

 

Mar 24 Soybeans  closed at $12.05 3/4, down 21 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $11.49 1/1, down 21 3/8 cents,

May 24 Soybeans  closed at $12.18 1/4, down 20 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans  closed at $12.28 1/4, down 18 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.