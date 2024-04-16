News & Insights

Stocks

Beans Continue to Leak Lower Overnight

April 16, 2024 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybeans are down 2 to 4 cents in the front months following the overnight trade. Bean futures fell anywhere from 5 ½ to 15 ¾ cents on Monday, as the front months felt the brunt of the impact. May was down 15 ¾, with November 9 cents in the red. Soymeal futures were back down $5.90 in the May, with other front months $3.50 to $4.50 lower.  Soy Oil couldn’t hold together the firm midday action and slipped 34 to 44 points on the day.

The weekly Export Inspections report from USDA tallied 432,905 MT of soybeans shipped during the week that ended on April 11. That was a 12% decline from the week prior and down 18.4% from the same week in 2023. Nearly half of that was to China, at 199,826 MT, with 99,217 MT to Indonesia. The shipments for the marketing year have now totaled 38.039 MMT (1.398 bbu) and that is an 18.5% drop from the same period in 22/23.

Monthly NOPA March crush was 196.4 mbu. That was an all-time record for any month and is 5.7% larger than the March number from 2023. It was more than 1 million bushel shy of the average trade estimate, however. Soybean oil stocks were up 9.5% from February at 1.85 billion lbs, which was just below the March 2023 total. 

USDA’s Crop Progress report indicated 3% of the US soybean crop was planted as of April 14, even with last year’s pace and 2% above the 5-year average. 

May 24 Soybeans  closed at $11.58 1/4, down 15 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash   was $11.04 1/4, down 15 5/8 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans  closed at $11.72, down 14 3/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nov 24 Soybeans  closed at $11.67 1/4, down 9 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash   was $11.04 3/4, down 9 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.