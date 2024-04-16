Beans Continue to Leak Lower Overnight

Soybeans are down 2 to 4 cents in the front months following the overnight trade. Bean futures fell anywhere from 5 ½ to 15 ¾ cents on Monday, as the front months felt the brunt of the impact. May was down 15 ¾, with November 9 cents in the red. Soymeal futures were back down $5.90 in the May, with other front months $3.50 to $4.50 lower. Soy Oil couldn’t hold together the firm midday action and slipped 34 to 44 points on the day.

The weekly Export Inspections report from USDA tallied 432,905 MT of soybeans shipped during the week that ended on April 11. That was a 12% decline from the week prior and down 18.4% from the same week in 2023. Nearly half of that was to China, at 199,826 MT, with 99,217 MT to Indonesia. The shipments for the marketing year have now totaled 38.039 MMT (1.398 bbu) and that is an 18.5% drop from the same period in 22/23.

Monthly NOPA March crush was 196.4 mbu. That was an all-time record for any month and is 5.7% larger than the March number from 2023. It was more than 1 million bushel shy of the average trade estimate, however. Soybean oil stocks were up 9.5% from February at 1.85 billion lbs, which was just below the March 2023 total.

USDA’s Crop Progress report indicated 3% of the US soybean crop was planted as of April 14, even with last year’s pace and 2% above the 5-year average.

May 24 Soybeans closed at $11.58 1/4, down 15 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $11.04 1/4, down 15 5/8 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans closed at $11.72, down 14 3/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $11.67 1/4, down 9 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $11.04 3/4, down 9 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.